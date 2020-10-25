IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RCB vs CSK: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the 44th match of the Indian premier league in Dubai.

Eleven matches, 8 losses, three wins, 6 points. Bottom of the table. It's hard to believe but yes, these are numbers of a team that has qualified for the playoffs every year before this season and reached 8 finals out of 11 times. CSK have had a horror season so far and they are in huge danger of missing out on Playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL, this season. They are on the verge of elimination but mathematically not out of it yet. They need to win all three games now and hope the other results go their way.

Their batting has flopped big time. Captain MS Dhoni hasn't fired and when given the opportunity, the youngsters also have failed to show the 'spark'. While the next three games will be about coming out and firing on all guns blazing it will be as much about preparation for next year and giving chances to players who haven't got one in the tournament.

"It is important for us have a clear picture about next year," Dhoni said after the loss against MI. "There are a lot of ifs and buts: the kind of auction we are looking into next year, where the venues will be. It is always good to give guys who have not so far got enough chances to form a settled playing XI. You give them enough chances to really give them a platform where they can perform and show their talent."

They need an all-round effort with batsmen and bowlers clicking in unison.

RCB, on the other hand, have been flying high and are second in the table with 14 points. Their perennial weakness - bowling - has turned into their strength this season, especially in the last few matches. They bundled out KKR for 84 in their last match. The struggling CSK batting line-up will face a huge challenge against the confident RCB bowling attack.

While there are no grave concerns with regards to the team composition, the form of Aaron Finch is a bit of a worry and RCB might look to get in Mooen Ali who can provide the bowling option as well.

With a formidable line-up, confidence and momentum on their side, RCB start off as favourites.

Here's all you need to know about the RCB vs CSK match in Dubai:

When is the 44th match of IPL 2020 between and RCB and CSK?

The 44th match of IPL 2020 between and RCB and CSK is on Sunday, 25 October 2020.

Where will the RCB vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the RCB vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 3.30 pm IST (2 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

