IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, CSK vs KKR Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KKR are pushed back from fourth to fifth place after the loss to Kings XI Punjab. They are level on points with Punjab but separated by the run rate. With the competition getting hotter, KKR will need to up the ante big time. They have lost their last two matches and we've seen that getting that momentum back is tough. Delhi Capitals have faced that problem and have lost three matches on the trot.

The biggest problem concerning them is their batting. Their top-order faltered against KXIP in their previous match and that meant that they were playing the catch-up game right from the start. Shubman Gill finally got a fifty-plus score but didn't seem at this fluent best. Rahul Tripathi hasn't contributed enough since that 81 against CSK in Abu Dhabi. His scores since that innings read - 4,16,7,23,1,13,7. Nitish Rana too has been inconsistent. They need to promote their best batsman, Eoin Morgan up the order, probably three or four.

It seems like they still haven't found their best combination. In the last match, Kamlesh Nagarkoti didn't bowl and batted ahead of Pat Cummins who's been decent with the bat as well. If they are not going to bowl Nagarkoti, maybe they should look to get in a batsman and strengthen that batting a bit more.

The bowlers had an off day against KXIP and KKR would expect a much better display against CSK.

They also need to consider the fact that CSK are out of the competition and have nothing to lose. So that factor makes it even tougher. They beat RCB in their last match and will be looking to be the party poopers.

CSK will be looking to build for the next season and give the youngsters the chance. The way Ruturaj Gaikwad batted against RCB would have given him as well as the team a lot of confidence.

CSK would look to shuffle and give chances to players who haven't got one in the tournament.

With one team desperately looking to qualify for the playoffs and one team playing for pride, we can expect an enthralling contest.

Here's all you need to know about the CSK vs KKR match in Dubai

When is the 49th match of IPL 2020 between CSK and KKR?

The 49th match of IPL 2020 between CSK and KKR is on Thursday, 29 October 2020.

Where will the CSK vs KKR match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the CSK vs KKR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

