IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs SRH Match: Saha, Pandey accelerate after Warner's early exit

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Morris into his second over. Strays on the pads off the first and Pandey flicks the ball for a four. Once again, bowls the third into Pandey's body and the batsman picks up a single there. RCB's pace spearhead bowls three wides and struggles with his line in this over. But Kohli's men do not have the luxury of giving away freebies. Pandey collects a boundary off the last. 15 runs off the over, costly one from Morris.

>Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 52 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

RCB are second in the league table with 14 points from 12 matches while SRH are at the sixth spot with 10 points from same number of matches.

A playoff spot is at stake for RCB in the match. The equation is pretty simple for them, win the match and qualify for the playoff. However, for that to happen, RCB would need to beat their current losing streak which is now two-game long.

Virat Kohli and Co have lost their last two matches against CSK and MI. And while the clash against SRH is not a do-or-die situation for RCB, with one more game in hand, a defeat would adversely impact their net run rate.

SRH, on the other hand, would be determined to put up a tough challenge. The Hyderabad franchise could reach 14 points with a win against RCB and MI in their last match. And could qualify for the playoff if RCB, DC, or KXIP don't reach 16 points and SRH possess a better net run rate than competitors.

SRH would once again rely on inspirational captain David Warner for his leadership and runs in the battle against RCB. Rashid Khan remains the franchise's top bowler with Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan providing able assistance.

For RCB the main concern is the fitness of pacer Navdeep Saini who missed the match against MI after suffering a split webbing in his right hand against CSK. His replacement Dale Steyn proved to be expensive against MI as RCB lost by five wickets. The franchise would also hope for runs from Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh just in case Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have another quite outing.

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Also See: IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Jadeja blitzkrieg takes Chennai home in last over

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Punjab beat Mumbai in 2nd Super Over to cap off thrilling Sunday

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Pandey, Shankar slam fifties as Sunrisers cruise to 8-wicket win

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.