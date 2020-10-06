IPL 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs RR Match: Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 79 propels MI to 193-4

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates: Rajpoot with the final over. He starts off with a wide yorker to Suryakumar and it results in a single. Similar delivery to Hardik and it's a double but it's also a no-ball for over-stepping. Hardik doesn't get proper connection to the free-hit delivery. Just one run. Rajpoot comes back well after conceding a four. Just a single but then bowls a full-toss to give away six runs. A single off the final ball. Superb batting from Suryakumar Yadav as he remains unbeaten on 79. Rajasthan need 194 to win the match. Time for a small break.

Preview: Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions have been in good form and will go into the match on the back of consecutive wins. They beat Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly in their last two matches and are at the top of the table. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum.

Opener Quinton de Kock found some form against Sunrisers Hyderabad hitting a 39-ball 67 and he would look to carry forward that confidence in this match. The biggest threat for RR would be MI's power hitters - Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard - who have looked ominous in the last two matches. The other positives for MI have been the way their pacers have stepped up when Bumrah has had a bad day. Trent Boult and James Pattinson have impressed. Bumrah took two wickets in the last match but went for 41 runs but if he gets back to his best, RR are in for a tough ride. MI might go in with the same side as they wouldn't want to tinker with the winning combination.

RR, on the other hand, would be looking to get back to winning ways having lost their way with two defeats after starting with two wins. Both their losses were comprehensive and they would be looking to bounce back hard. Their middle order has been their Achilles heel and it needs to fire big time. Robin Uthappa has faltered and so has Riyan Parag. After a blistering start, Sanju Samson has had scores of 4 and 8. A much-improved batting performance is the need of the hour. Don't be surprised if RR decide to drop Uthappa.

With confidence and momentum on their side, MI start off as favourites.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

