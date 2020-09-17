IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates, September 17: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in SRH Playing XI

A new season of the Indian Premier League will be upon us in two days’ time. IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament. The MI vs CSK clash will kick-start the group stage of Indian Premier League 13 which will run until November 3 before the playoffs take place. The BCCI are yet to announce the schedule for the playoffs and are expected to make the schedule and time-table public during the course of the tournament. Meanwhile, stay tuned for all the live latest news and updates for IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Top Stories, September 15: Look Back at Major Headlines of the Day.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2020 opener will also be a repeat of last year’s final in which Mumbai beat CSK by 1 run to clinch a record fourth IPL title. MS Dhoni-led CSK will be gearing for revenge. MI are most successful team in Indian Premier League history with four IPL titles while CSK have won the tournament thrice and are a record eight-time finalist. Kolkata Knight Riders are the only other team to have won the IPL more than once. IPL Winners List: A Look at All the Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2020 Edition.

Fans are already excited for the start of the IPL and have been already making their feelings known on social media. All eight teams have started their preseason ahead of IPL 2020 and are training hard to be ready for action when the tournament kicks-off. The opening match of the IPL will be played in Abu Dhabi. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the three venues for IPL 2020. The final of the IPL will be played on November 10.