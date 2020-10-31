IPL 2020: KXIP bowlers endure forgettable day as RR clinch victory to stay alive in race for playoffs

Ben Stokes played a quickfire knock of 50 off 26 balls as Rajasthan Royals cruised to victory over Kings XI Punjab in Match 50 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday. This defeat thus ended the five-match winning spree for KL Rahul and Co, while RR stayed in the hunt for playoffs. Sportzpics

Jofra Archer struck early to dismiss Mandeep Singh, after the Royals elected to field. He was caught by Ben Stokes at point position. Sportzpics

KXIP recovered well from that early blow as KL Rahul and Chris Gayle built a 120-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics

Chris Gayle was bowled by Archer for 99 in the penultimate ball of the innings, and missed out on what would have been his seventh IPL century. This led Punjab to 185-4 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

Apart from Stokes, Sanju Samson also played his part with a 25-ball knock of 48. He was also involved in a 51-run stand with Robin Uthappa for the second wicket. Sportzpics

