IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders preview: A new-look KKR look strong on paper, provide hope, but need to shrug off inconsistency

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders' biggest worry last season was their inconsistency. A lot of that had to do with how they planned their XI throughout the tournament. They had been implementing a tested template for the last two years but at the 2020 auctions, they made some much-needed changes.

The 2020 squad looks a completely different outfit, with only a couple of players from the Gautam Gambhir era left in the side. They, in fact, look one of the most ominous squads in the tournament. The domestic talent and overseas pool KKR possess this year must instill huge faith in the owners and the fans.

Led by Dinesh Karthik, KKR will begin their campaign on 23 September against Mumbai Indians, they are the last of all teams to play their first game and this scheduling may have to do with many of their overseas players playing international cricket before arriving in UAE.

Let's look at some key features of this new KKR setup and what they can offer in IPL 2020

DK-Eoin-McCullum

What a trio. Dinesh Karthik led the KKR to the Qualifiers in his first stint with the team as captain where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The last season did not see an ideal finish. However, the hard decisions he has made as the captain in terms of letting some KKR veterans go and building a new team is a sign that he is thinking in the right direction. It is now about the right implementation of the plans and strategies on the field.

Karthik has also been one of the most unfortunate players for India in terms of selection, getting overlooked in the last two years, not featuring in enough limited-overs games for his national side, despite making runs. His strike rate of 143.52 is a good proof of his T20 batting prowess. Last season, his decision to push himself down the order backfired with KKR consistently struggling to make runs. It was only later when he and Russell decided to bat at No 3 and 4 that KKR won a couple of games to finish fifth on the table.

In Karthik, KKR has an able captain and a T20 batsman who should be batting up the order. To his benefit, he now has the company of Eoin Morgan, who is a no-nonsense, straight forward and a successful limited-overs captain. Morgan is a great leader today and has massive captaincy experience with him. In DK, Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum, who himself has been a great captain for New Zealand, KKR have leaders who can bring new thinking to the team.

McCullum was known for his attacking mindset as a captain. Morgan has developed a professional T20 team back in England, where mere rotation of strike isn't enough as per the philosophy. The two modern T20 thinkers and Karthik can help build a brand of cricket for KKR that has still been undiscovered in IPL. It will be interesting to see how this partnership performs this season.

Gill as an opener

A remarkable talent, Shubman Gill has not made heads turn yet in the IPL. Batting mostly in the middle order for KKR, he has not been able to convert starts into big scores.

Shubman Gill at a KKR practice session in the build-up to IPL 2020. KKR More

This season, with Chris Lynn gone, KKR may look to open the innings with the Punjab batsman and expectedly with swashbuckler Sunil Narine, who just knows one way to bat. Gill did get some chances to open the innings in the last two seasons but he would be wanting to get a longer run this season as an opener.

The kind of stroke maker that the Punjab batsman is, and the range of shots he possesses, his potential needs to be tapped right at the top order. A solid opening pair has a great effect on a team's performance in the league. IPL 2020 might just be the time for Gill to arrive after two years of ordinary outings, as per his standards.