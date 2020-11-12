IPL 2020: From Ishan Kishan's power-hitting to Kagiso Rabada's Purple Cap win, 10 biggest hits of 13th edition

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on Tuesday as defending champions Mumbai Indians thrashed first-time finalists Delhi Capitals by five wickets, thereby clinching a record fifth title.

The franchise T20 tournament was shifted to the UAE amid the growing COVID-19 cases in India. But still, there were concerns over its feasibility and longevity, especially after multiple players and contingent members of CSK reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Putting behind the CSK scare, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with cooperation from the Emirates Cricket Board, successfully conducted another season of the cash-rich league, albeit behind closed doors. More importantly, the tournament gave people a chance to shift from the prime-time negativity that dominated air space.

From three Super Overs in a single day to the fastest delivery in the history of the lucrative league (156.2 kmph clocked by DC's Anrich Nortje), and from the six-fest at Sharjah in the RR-CSK game, where a total of 33 sixes were smashed by the teams (a joint record, equalling the CSK vs RCB clash in 2018) to RCB's 82-run revenge win (for the 2017 season) over KKR " IPL 2020 had all of this, and much more.

The icing on the cake was that it was one of the most closely contested editions of the IPL, where three of the final four teams were not known till the final two league matches.

And just like every season, IPL 2020 was graced by some brilliant individual performances. Amongst these individuals, a select few stood out in the sense that they consistently dished out match-winning performances for their respective teams.

Here, we take a look at the 10 biggest hits of IPL 2020:

KL Rahul

KXIP skipper KL Rahul, the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2020, was in a league of his own. His team failed to make the playoffs, and despite playing only 14 matches, the right-hander amassed 670 runs. Sample this: The in-form Shikhar Dhawan, second only to Rahul, played three more matches and yet, finished with 618 runs.

Averaging 55.83, the stylish right-hander set lofty standards with the bat, both for his teammates and opponents. However, he was criticised for his strike rate in the middle of the tournament. Saying "strike rate is overrated", the Karnataka batsman shrugged off such comments and still finished with a healthy strike rate of 129.34.

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle did join the party as soon as he got a go. Earlier, Mayank did well while partnering Rahul at the top. But the 28-year-old was the vital cog, around whom KXIP's batting line-up revolved.

His best knock " 132 off 69 balls against RCB " was also the highest individual score of IPL 2020.

Kagiso Rabada

Picking up 30 wickets from 17 matches, Kagiso Rabada finally got his hands on the Purple Cap after narrowly missing out on it last season.

He was potent at the death, picking up most of his wickets during that phase. Rabada and his South African compatriot Nortje formed one of the most lethal bowling pairs and bowled with menacing pace throughout the season.

Kagiso Rabada was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2020. Sportzpics

Despite wickets keeping slow and low in the UAE, Rabada lived up to his reputation of being one of the world's best pacers and boasted of the best strike rate (13.13) among the top 10 bowlers in the competition.

He led DC's bowling attack with aplomb and played a huge role in leading the franchise to its maiden final. It wasn't easy to score runs off the 25-year-old and so, the likes of Warner, who took the attack to him, can be proud of themselves.

The South African's best spell (4/24) came against the RCB, wherein he ran through their batting line up with pace and accuracy.

Shikhar Dhawan

"He (Shikhar Dhawan) has really led the way for us this year," said Marcus Stoinis as he lavished praise on his teammate during the tournament. There is definitely substance to back up what Stoinis said.

