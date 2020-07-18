IPL 2020 Update Hints at Possibility of T20 League Taking Place in September, Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral (See Reactions)

Team Latestly
Latestly

Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting, it has emerged that Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be possibly held between September to November. However, it all depends on the cancelation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020. As of now, the ICC’s tournament is set for cancelation and thus BCCI will have a window to conduct the IPL 2020. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the first choice to host IPL 2020. The T20 league was earlier postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. IPL 2020 Update: UAE First Choice to Host '5-6 Week-Long' Indian Premier League 13, Details Emerge After BCCI's Apex Council Meeting.

With chances of IPL 2020 happening this year increasing fans could not keep calm and stormed Twitter with their reactions. Fans came up with funny memes and jokes to express their feelings as they wish to see Indian cricketers in action. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter. IPL 2020 Update: Dubai Sports City Ready to Host Indian Premier League 13 With ‘Limited Spectators’ if Tournament Shifted to UAE.

Waiting in anticipation

That feeling!


All set


Fans be like


Happy wali feeling


*Cries*


ICC is expected to take a decision on the future of T20 World Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, on Monday. The tournament is likely to be cancelled which will pave way for IPL 2020. Indian cricketers have been off the field since tour of New Zealand which ended in early March this year.

