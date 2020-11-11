IPL 2020 full list of award winners: Jofra Archer is MVP, emerging player award for Devdutt Padikkal and more

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League ended on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians lifting the winner's trophy, their fifth title in IPL history.

Although Mumbai Indians displayed excellent form throughout the tournament, qualifying to the playoffs by finishing on top of the points table and thrashing Delhi Capitals in final, this IPL season saw several exceptional performances by players of all the eight teams. After the conclusion of the finale, the teams and players were awarded the different prizes.

Here is a list of the all the award winners in IPL 2020:

Man of the Match in final - Trent Boult

The final did not start well for the defending champions as Rohit Sharma failed to win the toss. But pacer Trent Boult gave them a great start with two early wickets.

Emerging player of the season - Devdutt Padikkal

This season saw many new players taking the center stage but it was Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal who shone the brightest with 473 runs to his name in his debut campaign.

Fairplay award - Mumbai Indians

IPL winners also bagged the Fairplay award for playing the tournament in the right spirit of the game.

Power player of the season - Trent Boult

First season for Mumbai Indians and what an impact he made. The left-arm pacer took 25 wickets in the campaign, 16 of those coming in the powerplay. His job was to pick wickets in the first six overs and he excelled at it.

Super-striker of the season " Kieron Pollard

Mumbai's Kieron Pollard had the best strike rate of 191.42 in the tournament and hence clinched the super striker award.

Most sixes " Ishan Kishan

Another win for the champions, youngster Ishan Kishan had a tremendous season and he won this award for smashing 30 sixes.

Gamechanger " KL Rahul

This was not the year of Kings XI Punjab, but their captain KL Rahul's form was sensational. He received the Gamechanger award for scoring 670 runs this season.

Orange Cap " KL Rahul

The orange cap went tp KL Rahul as he scored the most number of runs at an average 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34.

Purple Cap " Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada missed out on Purple Cap last season by a wicket. This year though he picked 30 wickets, three more than second-placed Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians.

Most Valuable Player " Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer received the award for taking 20 wickets in 14 matches, with an economy rate of 6.55 and a strike-rate of 16.70. He also smashed 10 sixes in the tournament.

