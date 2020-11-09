IPL 2020 Final: Fans Express Excitement Ahead of MI vs DC Summit Clash, Trend #IPLFinal

The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is just one game away from deciding its champion with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals locking horns in the final encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10. Both teams have been brilliant in the season and must leave no stones unturned in the summit clash. Defending Champions MI are fighting for their fifth title while it will be the first triumph for DC if they manage to cross the line. Fans are also excited ahead of the high-voltage clash as #IPLfinal became one of the top trends on Twitter. Here’s How Delhi Capitals Made It to IPL 2020 Final.

IPL 2020 was indeed held more significance than any other season as it marked the return of Indian cricket stars on the field after a long COVID-19 halt. Also, players had to follow several safety instructions and norms amid the global pandemic. All these factors, however, didn’t affect the quality of cricket as majority of the games went right down to the wire. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished at the third position in team standings with seven wins while the last-ranked side Rajasthan Royals (RR) had six wins. This stat is enough to showcase the jaw-dropping competition in the tournament. Here’s How Mumbai Indians Made It to Summit Clash.

Due to the fact, fans were not able to keep calm ahead of the final game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. While several backed Rohit Sharma’s army to continue their dominance, many are also supporting DC to defy the odds and taste glory for the first time. Have a look!

Meanwhile, MI will indeed take the field as firm favourites. They have ticked all the boxes and will be backing themselves for retaining their title. Notably, Mumbai have defeated Delhi thrice in this season. Hence, they’ll look to extend their winning streak while DC have to put their best foot forward to upset the reigning champions.