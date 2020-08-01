IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Wish to Hold Preparatory Camp in National Capital, Wait for Governing Council Nod

The Delhi Capitals have expressed their interest in hosting a camp for the Indian players from August 15 in the national capital. The IPL is supposed to be played from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE.

A decision will be taken about the same in the IPL Governing Council meet on Sunday, as per the reports.

A DC official said that the main aim of bringing the players together is to get them into the groove before the tournament starts.

"While the BCCI has informed us about the dates of the tournament, we are waiting for some finer details from the governing council meeting.

"Once that is done, a final call will be taken. As of now, we are looking at a camp from August 15, but that is subject to change as per the outcome of the GC. Once the owners are given the directives by the BCCI, we will hit the ground running," the official told Khaleej Times.

"The GC will clear a lot of doubts about logistics when it comes to the UAE. So, after that, we can also think of having a camp sooner in the city, or just assemble here and head to the UAE at the earliest. One thing is clear, the foreign players will be directly going to the UAE.

"We also need clarity about how the bubble will work, how the BCCI has planned the roadmap and how it integrates with the blueprint created by us. But yes, as things stand, we are looking at a short camp in the city before flying to the UAE.

"Most of the Indian cricketers have been locked in their flats and the idea will be to slowly get them back into the groove. They are all professionals, so it is more about the mental aspect after staying indoors for so long. Also, having a camp at your base helps," he said.