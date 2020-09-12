IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals preview: DC could repeat last season's performance but need to address finisher's role issue

Dilli hain dilwalo ki (Delhi belongs to large-hearted)

Being true to the motto of the city, Delhi Capitals (DC) have also been quite kind-hearted to their opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. In the last decade, DC managed to reach the playoffs only twice besides finishing at the bottom of the table on four occasions, the most by any team.

The first time they reached the playoffs in the previous decade was in 2012, the second time was after a gap of seven years in 2019. Over the years, the franchise from the national capital has invested heavily in top names " Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen " in search of the elusive title but what seems to be now finally working in their favour is an investment in youth with the right mix of experience.

They still remain the only IPL side who haven't made it to the final of the cash-rich T20 league. But last year, after six seasons of disappointment, they not only reached the knockouts but appeared to have created an identity of their own. May be all they needed was some ruthlessness in decision-making and planning, and that was provided by the Australian great Ricky Ponting. As a coach, punter Ponting has put his money in youth, especially Indian talent.

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer took over the captaincy reins midway through the 2018 season after Gambhir stepped down due to poor form. Iyer has since grown as a leader and player, and that progress has reflected in his performance on the field for DC. Last year, the skipper played a vital role with the bat in DC's deep run in the tournament, he was their third highest-run getter, only 58 runs short of the highest run-scorer. He has also come across as a very mature leader, handling a team full of seniors and juniors with the utmost ease.

But will they continue their good run from last season or will go back to being large-hearted? Let's do an analysis of the squad to try and predict what the 13th edition of the T20 league holds for DC.

Strengths

The strongest aspect of DC's squad is its core of Indian players. The experienced and flamboyant Shikhar Dhawan smashed 521 runs last season and was ably assisted by Rishabh Pant (468), Prithvi Shaw (353), and Iyer as they together did the bulk of scoring for the team. The highest batting contribution for the season from an overseas player was 184 runs. DC would once again rely on their India international contingent to set steep targets for their opponents.

Moreover, DC have also added Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin to their squad for this season. Both veterans of IPL and international cricket, have the ability to be the match-winner on their own on a given day. While Ashwin can be an effective bowler in the powerplay, Rahane can be the cog around which the batting would revolve, especially on slow pitches in UAE where strokemakers may struggle.

They have the consistent leg-spinner, Amit Mishra, to spearhead their bowling department; the experienced Ishant Sharma, and effective all-rounder Axar Patel. Uncapped player Harshal Patel had an impressive domestic season in 2019-20 while Tushar Deshpande brings express pace to the table. Last but not the least, Mohit Sharma has all the know-how and could be immensely effective on slow pitches in UAE.

Weaknesses

The overseas contingent is in complete contrast to the Indian unit of DC. Kagiso Rabada who took 25 wickets last season appears to be one of the only two match-winners as far as foreign players are concerned, along with wrist-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who has a fantastic record in franchise cricket. Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinins, Alex Carey all come with some reputation but there's a big question mark over their consistency.

DC did bring in ODI World Cup-winners Jason Roy and Chris Woakes after releasing Chirs Morris and Trent Boult but the English players have withdrawn from the tournament since then. Anrich Nortje and Daniel Sams have come in as their replacements.

In IPL, you can only play four overseas players. Generally, teams have used these four slots to include game-changing players but in DC's case, they may struggle with the selection of their foreign players and their returns.

Opportunities

DC have played three spinners at times at the slow-paced Arun Jaitley Stadium and in UAE they can do that full-time. They are blessed with a contingent of world-class spinners who can make most of the conditions on offer for the 2020 edition. Ashwin, Mishra, and Lamichhane together would make for a nightmare for opposing batsmen, however, we could see (Axar) Patel sneaking in due to his all-round ability.