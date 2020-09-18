IPL 2020 DC Quiz: How well do you know the Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has the unenviable task of figuring out whether Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma could fit into the same playing XI in this year's IPL.

The Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals across formats comprising Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, apart from the three veterans.

Add to it are IPL's second-highest wicket-taker Amit Mishra (157 scalps), Axar Patel, whose only fault is that he is playing in Ravindra Jadeja's era, and Mohit Sharma, who was the surprise package during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

With so much talent at their disposal, the pressure will be on Delhi Capitals to overcome their tendency to falter at the final hurdle, and win their first-ever IPL title.

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Delhi Capitals quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on Shreyas Iyer and Co:

With inputs from PTI.

