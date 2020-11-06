IPL 2020: DC batsmen surrender to MI bowlers as Jasprit Bumrah fires defending champions to final

Jasprit Bumrah finished with his career-best figures of 4/14 as Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 to book a place in Tuesday's final. This was the second consecutive time MI reached the title clash, and sixth overall. Sportzpics

R Ashwin struck early after DC opted to bowl, removing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock responded strongly to the early blow with a well-scripted 62-run stand. Sportzpics

Towards the end, a 60-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan took MI to 200-5. Sportzpics

