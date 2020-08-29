IPL 2020: CSK's Suresh Raina to miss entire tournament, heads back home due to 'personal reasons'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina will return to India from UAE and will miss the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 tournament. According to a statement from KS Viswanathan, the CEO of the franchise, Raina will not play in the tournament due to personal reasons.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," the statement read.

Before leaving for UAE to play in the IPL, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina has been a consistent performer with the bat for the Chennai-based team, scoring most number of runs for the team " 4527.

