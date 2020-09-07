IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Delhi Capitals — opponents, date, venue and India time

The re-branded Delhi Capitals came back to life in the last season after seven straight seasons of group stage exits. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, a young Delhi team impressed and made it to Qualifier 2 before losing to CSK.
Delhi play seven games in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. They managed to retain their core team this season and added a good amout of experience by trading in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Their spin attack looks ominous with the likes of Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and could be the key on slow UAE tracks. In the batting, they have a lot of flair in the form of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and a serial run-getter in Shikhar Dhawan. They should at least make it to the play-offs. DC start off their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on 20 September in Dubai.
Here's the full schedule:
|Match
|Versus
|Date and Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Kings XI Punjab
|20 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|25 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|29 September, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|9 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|11 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|14 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|17 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|10
|Kings XI Punjab
|20 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|11
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|24 October, 3.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|12
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|27 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|13
|Mumbai Indians
|31 October, 3.30 pm
|Dubai
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2 November, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
