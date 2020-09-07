IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Delhi Capitals — opponents, date, venue and India time

The re-branded Delhi Capitals came back to life in the last season after seven straight seasons of group stage exits. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, a young Delhi team impressed and made it to Qualifier 2 before losing to CSK.

Delhi play seven games in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. They managed to retain their core team this season and added a good amout of experience by trading in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Their spin attack looks ominous with the likes of Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and could be the key on slow UAE tracks. In the batting, they have a lot of flair in the form of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and a serial run-getter in Shikhar Dhawan. They should at least make it to the play-offs. DC start off their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on 20 September in Dubai.

Here's the full schedule:

Match Versus Date and Time (IST) Venue 1 Kings XI Punjab 20 September, 7.30 pm Dubai 2 Chennai Super Kings 25 September, 7.30 pm Dubai 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 29 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 6 Rajasthan Royals 9 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah 7 Mumbai Indians 11 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi 8 Rajasthan Royals 14 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 9 Chennai Super Kings 17 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah 10 Kings XI Punjab 20 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 11 Kolkata Knight Riders 24 October, 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 27 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 13 Mumbai Indians 31 October, 3.30 pm Dubai 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 November, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi

