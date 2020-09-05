IPL 2020: Broadcaster confident of 'biggest IPL ever'; fantasy sports operators gear for 'new lease of life'

The COVID-19 pandemic may have dampened the economy but it hasn't had any such impact on the spirits of the broadcaster, advertisers and online fantasy sports operators as far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned.

The 13th edition of the T20 league was originally scheduled to start on 29 March this year, however, the situation since then has been anything but normal. The unprecedented effect of the global pandemic saw everything coming to an abrupt pause in the ensuing months. While economic activities came to a grinding halt, sporting events across the globe were suspended or cancelled, including the IPL which was postponed indefinitely without a ball being bowled.

The good news is that the cricket carnival is now all set to return. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to host the tournament in the UAE from 19th of this month considering the growing cases at home.

One of the biggest sporting brands in the world, IPL has long been established as a money-spinning wheel for the BCCI. In 2017, Star India won IPL's media rights for all the markets (digital and television) for the next five years with a massive bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore, which translates to Rs 3,269.5 crore a year deal. Vivo bought the title sponsorship rights for the same period with a whopping Rs 439.8 crore per year deal.

Owing to the economic downturn which has seen India's GDP contract by 23.9% in April-June quarter, Vivo in August this year suspended its deal for the 2020 edition. The title sponsorship right is currently held by Dream11 but BCCI would only make Rs 222 crore from the deal. The decrease in demand for goods and services and in income of companies can also make advertisers stay away this year. In light of all this, will the sluggish market environment also hit the bottom line of the broadcaster Star Sports or will the power of brand IPL shine through this temporary gloom?

IPL in 2019 clocked a record viewership of 462 million, according to BARC India's data. The reach of the tournament jumped by 12 percent and the match impressions increased by 15 percent. Banking on the popularity of the T20 tournament, festive period scheduling and Star Sports' investment in regional channels, the broadcaster is confident of having the "biggest IPL ever".

"IPL will be the biggest platform available for marketeers during this festive season. IPL has always been the most awaited sporting event and the anticipation is even higher this year as most viewers are homebound. This combined with the early start of matches and Star Sports' continued investment in regional channels gives us the confidence that this will by far be the biggest IPL ever," said Gautam Thakar, CEO, Star Sports. "Brands are in active conversation with us for IPL as it is the perfect time for them to take advantage of increased consumer spends during this festive season."

Will Star Sports' bullish sentiment be backed by the advertisers this year? Vinit Karnik, business head for entertainment, sports and live events, Group M, one of India's largest media buying agencies, is fairly confident. He says Star Sports would gain from people being homebound due to the pandemic while IPL franchises have most of their team sponsorship slots sold.

"This is the first time IPL is happening in the festive season. It's a known fact that the advertising spends during the festive season are at the peak as compared to any other months, including summer. That said, in unprecedented times like these, IPL is expected to bring some cheer, positivity and be the catalyst to a mood change for the fans. This is also reflecting in the way the marketeers are responding to the on air and on ground inventory. While the broadcaster is garnering a very positive response and conversations from the advertisers and have already closed a significant volume of inventory, IPL teams have almost sold all the team sponsorship slots on players kit," Karnik said.

"All the teams are in Dubai preparing for this extravaganza as fans and marketeers are looking forward to the biggest ever IPL in terms of viewership. Reasons for this are obvious as we all are still taking precautions and are spending significant time at home and IPL is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of this situation."

Story continues