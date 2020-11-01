IPL 2020: Bowlers' day out as MI, SRH clinch dominating wins over DC, RCB

Jasprit Bumrah continue to do damage in IPL 2020 as Mumbai Indians romped to a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the tournament's 51st match in Dubai on Saturday. Bumrah and Boult picked three wickets each as their bowlers dominated the day. Sportzpics

On yet another disappointing outing for DC batsmen, Shreyas Iyer was their top-scorer with just 25 runs. They managed to post just 110-9 from 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan showcased his brilliance with the bat with a quickfire knock of 72 from 47 balls. This was DC's fourth loss in a row, thereby hanging their playoff hopes in the balance.

In another low-scoring contest, SRH were on top of their game as they clinched a five-wicket win over RCB to boost their playoff chances. Sandeep Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match for figures of 2/20.

Joshua Philippe was once again in the playing eleven in place of Aaron Finch, and top-scored for Bangalore with 32 runs.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for single figures for a second consecutive game, ass his side struggled their way to 120-7.

Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice during the chase, removing Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha.

