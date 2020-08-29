IPL 2020: BCCI Confirms 13 COVID Positive Cases, Doesn't Name Players or Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India officially confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19 among the touring party for the IPL in UAE.

The BCCI did not name the personnel, the players or the teams. It's understood that they belong to the Chennai Super Kings camp, with the players being Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the board said in a statement.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE.

"Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme.

"Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff.

"As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season," the board said.

