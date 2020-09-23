IPL 2020: ‘6666’ Tweet Resurfaces, ‘Astrologer’ Archer at It Again

According to cricket fans and pundits, Jofra Archer has a tweet for every situation and that he knew about everything that’s going to happen in the cricketing world and world in general in the future. And, the myth proved to be true again as his old tweets resurfaced during his blitzkrieg in the last over of Rajasthan Royals’ batting innings against the Chennai Super Kings, on Tuesday, 22 September.

6666 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 9, 2015

Coming in to bat when 10 balls were remaining in the Royals’ innings, Archer hit four consecutive sixes off Lungi Ngidi of CSK to take RR’s score beyond 200. RR after being at 132-1 at 11.3 overs at one stage were struggling to get to 200 after losing 6 wickets at regular intervals.

Not just those four sixes, Ngidi bowled a couple of no-balls, a wide with three singles and RR scored 30 runs off that over. So, along with the above ‘6666’ tweet, Archer’s tweets of “CSK gonna struggle” and “30 an over?” dating back to 2015 and 2014, respectively, also resurfaced proving the theory true as all of these tweets fit perfectly with the game situations on Tuesday. The theory has been proved right so many times now that people are not even surprised anymore.

Even his team’s social media handle joined the conversation.

Here are some of the reactions from cricket fans and experts:

What's this behavior jofra

6666 https://t.co/JmZAoYE6cR

— ambuj chaturvedi (@ambujch39953503) September 22, 2020

Jofra archer Tweet about 30 an over got Viral

Today he hit 30 runs an over



Is he time Traveler?#IPL2020 #CSKvsRR #jofraarcher pic.twitter.com/I5J47PCS86





— Cricket_News (@IPLDream11_2020) September 22, 2020

. Read more on IPL by The Quint.IPL 2020: ‘6666’ Tweet Resurfaces, ‘Astrologer’ Archer at It AgainTime to Be Future-Ready, Future-Fit: PM Modi to IIT-Guwahati Grads . Read more on IPL by The Quint.