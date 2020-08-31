IPL 2020: As 13 CSK players and officials test COVID-19 positive, a look at SOPs for safe conduct of league

It was always going to be a challenge to hold a sporting tournament amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was indefinitely suspended few days before the original starting date of 29 March.

Coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc and a large number of activities are still halted but few sports have resumed. It began in May with German Bundesliga restarting followed by other European football leagues to finish the pending season. Formula 1 season is also underway along with the NBA and MLB - to name a few.

Cricket got back in July with England facing West Indies in a three-match Test series. A bio-secure environment, with strict health protocols, was created to play the matches. Since then, England have also played against Ireland and Pakistan.

IPL 2020 is now slated for 19 September in UAE, with the final to be played on 10 November. The whole tournament will be played away from home due to growing number of COVID-19 cases in India. Initial hiccups were always expected as was the case with other sporting activities. Rajasthan Royals' (RR) fielding coach Dishant Yagnik was the first positive case among IPL contingent. He tested positive before leaving for UAE.

The much worrying news came on 29 August when news agency PTI reported that 13 people from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent have tested positive including India and India A cricketers.

BCCI has so far not confirmed the news but said in it's statement that, "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team."

The positive cases has, reportedly, not led to any imminent threat to the league but it obviously has raised a lot questions over the health protocols in place. We take a look at the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that has been devised by BCCI to safely conduct the IPL.

What protocols have to be followed before entering IPL bubble in the UAE?

The IPL franchises were required to follow an extensive exercise before entering the 'bio-bubble' in UAE. According to PTI, franchises were asked to access medical and travel history of all players and support staff since 1 March. All players and support staff were asked to undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests before assembling in a city in India for departing to UAE. Only after testing negative on both tests, were IPL contingent members allowed to travel.

On arrival in UAE, players and support staff were again tested on Day 1, 3 and 6 during their mandatory six-day quarantine. Only after testing negative on these three tests, were players and officials allowed to leave their hotel facilities. The same rules are being applied on overseas player and support staff members.

The breach of any bio-secure environment protocols by players and team support staff will be punishable under the IPL code of conduct.

What will happen to the positive personnel?

According to the SOP, those testing positive will be quarantined. BCCI has said in its release that positive personnel and their close contacts have been isolated from other members. The COVID-19 positive players and support staff will have to undergo 14-days quarantine and clear two tests before becoming eligible to take part in IPL 2020.

The same procedure was followed by RR's Yagnik, who is now in UAE after testing negative for coronavirus.

What are plans for teams' stay and food arrangements?

The SOP requires IPL teams to stay in different hotels and team members can only start meeting each other after having three negative tests, however, they have to follow social distancing norms and wear masks. Teams are asked to order food in individual rooms and avoid using dining rooms.

The family members of players and support staff can join them in bio-bubble after taking as many tests as everyone but they won't be allowed to travel on the team bus and can't leave the bio-bubble.