iPhones worth Rs 1 Crore seized at Delhi Airport

(Photo/Delhi Customs)

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI) Customs officials seized as many as 90 iPhones with an estimated value of Rs 1 crore from Delhi airport's new courier terminal on Friday, according to officials.

The phones that arrived in three consignments from Dubai were misdeclared as garments, the Air Cargo Customs (ACC) Export Commissionerate, Delhi Customs said.

The consignment was detected due to the alertness of the officer posted at the X-Ray scanning department.

The consignment comprised a total of 90 iPhone 12 Pro models, the ACC export commissionerate said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)