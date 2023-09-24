iPhone 15: Release date, price specs and features revealed

The iPhone 15 is available pink, green, yellow, blue and black. - Apple

Apple has revealed the latest additions to its iPhone line-up as the technology giant upgrades its flagship smartphone.

It launched two iPhone 15 Pro models, plus two slightly less powerful smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The latest smartphones were unveiled on Tuesday at Apple’s launch event, called “Wonderlust”, at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California.

The event came at a key moment for Apple as global demand for new smartphones slumps to its lowest point in a decade. Apple has also grappled with its longest smartphone sales slump since 2016 after iPhone revenues fell over the summer.

Here is everything you need to know about the new iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: colours, cameras and specs

The standard iPhone 15 phones come in two sizes: 6.1 inches for iPhone 15 and 6.7 inches for iPhone 15 Plus.

It is available pink, green, yellow, blue and black.

The latest model features a 48 megapixel dual camera and an improved 2x telephoto camera, providing users with a more powerful zoom, plus higher quality images and 4K videos.

Apple's latest range of iPhones will be available from Friday 22 September.

It is powered by Apple’s A16 bionic chip and has an all day battery life. It is water resistant and has a tougher screen.

It will also feature Apple’s upgraded ultrawide wideband chip, which allows users to share their location and find other iPhone users nearby.

The iPhone 15 will also feature advanced machine learning which can remove background noise during phone calls.

The dynamic island, the adaptive notification bar at the top of the screen that arrived on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, has also made it to the standard models of the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Meanwhile, Apple’s more powerful and more expensive iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are designed using grade five titanium.

This material - which Apple said includes the same titanium alloy used on the Mars rover - means the premium phone should be lighter and more durable than ever.

It features Apple’s strongest-ever display screen and the thinnest screen borders ever featured on an iPhone.

It comes in 6.1 inches for iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches for iPhone Pro Max. It comes in four metallic shades of blue, black, white and stone.

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max replaces the silent mode switch with a customisable action button, providing users quick access to the camera, torch, or voice memos.

It is powered by an A17 chip, an upgraded microchip which features the industry’s first-ever three nanometre piece of silicon.

The microchip is 10pc faster when it comes to processing power, while the graphics processor on the chip is also 20pc faster.

Apple hopes that the high-powered chip will transform immersive augmented reality apps and mobile gaming available on iPhones.

Users will be able to play video games on Apple’s smartphones which were previously available only on gaming consoles - including upcoming video game Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a 3x telephoto camera, while the Pro Max has 5x optical zoom - the longest ever on an iPhone. They both feature a 48 megapixel main camera that can film 4K videos in 60 frames per second.

The Pro will soon be able to capture 3D “spatial” videos which can be viewed on Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which will be shipped early next year in the US.

How much will the iPhone 15 cost?

Prices start at £799 for iPhone 15 and £899 for iPhone 15 Plus. This is slightly cheaper than last year’s iPhone 14, which set consumers back £849.

Prices start at £999 for iPhone 15 Pro, down from the iPhone 14 Pro’s debut price tag of £1,099. The iPhone 15 Pro Max begins at £1,199.

Here is the full price ranges for the iPhone 15:

iPhone 15 pricing

What is the release date for the iPhone 15?

Apple’s latest range of iPhones will be available from Friday 22 September.

How will the charging cable change for the iPhone 15?

Perhaps the biggest change people will notice is the new charging cable and port.

The new iPhone will instead come with USB-C, a common charging standard used by Android rivals.

Apple has been forced to stop using its own “lightning” charging cables thanks to an EU law aimed at combating e-waste by bringing in a common standard for chargers. The new rules were due to force Apple to make the change by 2024.

While this kind of charging port has a proven track record for fast-charging phones, it might mean some of your old cables are no longer useful. That’s unless you buy Apple’s £29 adapter dongle.

Still some other Apple devices, such as its MacBook line-up, already use USB-C, and the standard is common for smartphones including most Android devices.

Apple also announced a new version of its wireless earphones AirPods Pro that uses the USB-C standard. The second generation of AirPods Pro includes better active noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus an extended range of ear tips for comfort.

The AirPods Pro (second generation) go on sale Friday 22 September.

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest addition to Apple’s line of smartwatches and introduces brand new features, which are powered by an all-new S9 microchip.

This includes a new hands-free gesture: double tap. If a user taps their thumb and forefinger together twice, they can use it to answer calls, turn off alarms, and play music without touching the watch.

The device does this by using an algorithm that detects tiny wrist movements and changes to blood flow when users double tap their thumb and forefinger together.

Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams says: “Double tap makes interacting with your apple watch faster, easier and more convenient. It will become one of those magical experiences you rely on every day”.

Users can also enjoy an enhanced version of Apple’s Siri assistant, which can access and log health and fitness data. Siri will be able to process certain requests on the device, without being connected to WiFi or mobile networks.

The smartwatch includes an updated version of Apple’s ultrawide wideband chip, which provides more precise directions when searching for a misplaced iPhone 15.

The latest generation of Apple Watch comes with an 18-hour battery life.

The company said that the Apple Watch Series 9 is its first ever carbon neutral product, powered by a 100pc recycled battery.

Apple also said it will stop using leather across all of its accessories in an effort to “protect the planet” and meet its net zero targets by 2030.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple also announced Apple Watch Ultra 2, its more expensive and durable smartwatch.

It is also powered by the S9 chip, meaning its includes the new double-tap feature and more advanced Siri assistant.

The Ultra 2 features a more advanced processor, a brighter screen and a wider watch face. The watch will last 36 hours on a single charge and 72 hours in low battery mode.

It can be used at extreme altitudes, from as low as 500 metres below sea level to as high as 9,000 metres - which is higher than Mount Everest.

The Ultra 2 is considered a carbon neutral product when the watch is paired with Apple’s new Trail Loop or Alpine Loop wristbands, which are both made from recycled content.

How much will the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 cost?

Prices for the Apple Watch Series 9 start at £399, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will start at £799. They will be available from Friday 22 September.