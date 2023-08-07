iPhone 15: What to expect from Apple’s flagship as phone could hit stores in September

The standard iPhone 15 is tipped to borrow features from the Apple 14 Pro (pictured) (Apple)

With Apple set to release the iPhone 15 in a matter of weeks, we’ve rounded up the info you need to decide if it’s worth buying.

Four iPhone 15 models are in the pipeline this year, with major changes that could affect how you charge the phones, their speeds, photo quality, and how long they last.

Worryingly for Apple fans, recent reports suggest the new range could be pricier than their predecessors. On the plus side, initial rumours of a delayed release date have been quashed by a new leak that claims Apple will continue its long-standing tradition of releasing the phones in September.

To get you up to speed with the iPhone 15, here’s a roundup of all the news on Apple’s next flagship.

What features will the iPhone 15 have?

At this stage in the iPhone’s 16-year history, Apple is known for making slight improvements to the already solid flagships.

This time will likely be no different. Like last year, Apple is probably going to launch four iPhone 15 models in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. Both the standard and larger units will be available across the regular and pricier Pro ranges.

Like clockwork, some of the features from the iPhone 14 Pro range will probably be passed down to the regular iPhone 15. They include an improved 48-megapixel camera and the A16 chip.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to reserve the best features for the top-of-the-range iPhone 15 Pro.

The pricier models will take things further with a potential periscope camera for vastly improved long-range photography. They will also pack a snappy new chip made using cutting-edge manufacturing tech.

iPhone 15 design

Aside from the new features under the hood, you’ll probably notice some visible alterations, too.

Notably, the entire iPhone 15 range will finally make the jump to USB-C thanks to an EU law change. This should result in higher data transfer speeds, though not everyone will be happy about forking out for another charging cable.

Taking another cue from the iPhone 15 Pro, the standard models will also swap the notch for a pill-shaped cutout that displays alerts. Apple has dubbed this the “dynamic island”.

Other than that, the standard iPhone 15 may look similar to last year’s models.

The iPhone 15 Pro models, on the other hand, are expected to have ultra-thin borders that give you more screen to look at.

How much will the iPhone 15 cost?

Now for the bad news: Apple is planning slight price hikes for the entire iPhone 15 range.

There’s no word on how much the standard models will cost, but the Pro models could be £100-£200 more expensive at up to £1,199 and £1,299, respectively.

Apple raised the price of last year’s iPhone 14 by £70 to £849 over the older iPhone 13.

The news comes amid persistent inflation in the UK and worldwide, which has also seen Samsung up the price of its flagship phones .

When will the iPhone 15 come out?

Now, for the good news: Apple plans to release the new range on time despite earlier reports claiming that the launch could be delayed.

The iPhone 15 will be unveiled at an event on September 12 or 13, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. If last year is anything to go by, the phones should then be available to pre-order in the following days. Apple and other retailers will reportedly start selling the phones on September 22.

The latest release date leak comes after a Bank of America analyst suggested the iPhone 15 could be pushed back till October.

BofA’s Wamsi Mohan said that his checks with companies that supply parts for Apple’s iPhones suggested a delay of a few weeks was on the cards. Mohan has a good track record when it comes to Apple: he correctly predicted that the iPhone 12 would be delayed back in 2020 due to disruptions brought on by the pandemic.

This time, however, it seems likely that history won’t repeat itself.