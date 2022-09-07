iPhone 14 release date: Apple to launch new devices at 'Far Out' event

iphone 14 launch

Apple is planning an iPhone extravaganza this year, returning to a live, in-person launch event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares to reveal its latest smartphone.

The California company is expected to launch four new iPhone models at the event. These will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as two Max or plus-size versions of each device.

Apple could also reveal upgrades to its other products such as a "Pro" version of the Apple Watch.

The launches follow last year's iPhone 13, 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We are still waiting on the final details of the event, but here is everything we know so far.

When will Apple reveal its new iPhone?

Apple normally sticks to a regular schedule for its iPhone launches. The company is planning to reveal its new devices on Wednesday September 7, according to an invitation for the launch event. The event is due to kick off at around 6pm (BST).

When will the iPhone 14 go on sale?

After Apple does reveal its new phones you can expect a delay of a few days between the event and sales kicking off.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on Friday 9 September for the new models of iPhone. In previous years, fans have had to wait a bit longer for some devices, which came later in the year.

On September 16, the Friday after its main event, the tech giant will release its new iPhone models in stores.

Where to watch Apple's iPhone event

Apple will stream its launch event on Apple.com and on YouTube. You will also be able to follow along on our live blog.