iPhone 14 release live: Latest updates from the 'Far Out' Apple event

Apple is counting down to minutes to revealing its latest iPhone at an event in California, its first in-person iPhone launch since before the pandemic.

The Big Tech company is expected to reveal four new iPhone 14 models, an upgraded Apple Watch and an Apple Watch Pro, as well as new AirPods Pro headphones.

The company's "Far Out" event has fans guessing about what kind of technology Apple is planning to reveal.

We will be following all the developments live from Apple's event below:

05:12 PM

Tim Cook ready for Apple event

Apple's Tim Cook was at the company's Apple Park bright and early at 6am local time ahead of today's launch, although he is not giving anything away.

Good morning! Looking forward to a stellar Apple event. pic.twitter.com/8rwWBwX79V — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 7, 2022

05:06 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our Apple live blog covering the launch of the tech giant's latest iPhone.

After a hiatus for the pandemic, Apple has returned to an in-person iPhone launch event and it will be hoping to drum up plenty of interest in its latest slew of products.

The tech giant is expected to reveal four new iPhones and upgrades to its Apple Watch and AirPods Pro headphones. Here are the devices we expect:

The iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

An Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch Pro

Upgraded Apple AirPods 2

But there are also likely to be some surprises in store and Apple's trademark "One More Thing".