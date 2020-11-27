iPhone 12 Mini Black Friday deal: Three offers half price 6 month contract bundle with Apple AirPods OLD
The biggest shopping event of the year is nearly here, with just days to go until Black Friday 2020.
Just like everything else this year, the pre-sales have been unprecedented, with offers starting earlier than ever before.
Amazon kicked off its early bird deals a whole month ahead of the big day, while other retailers including Currys PC World, Very, John Lewis and Argos have also stepped up by launching their sales early.
Here at IndyBest, we’ll be updating all of our Black Friday guides daily until the big day and throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday, to help you find the best offers.
We’ve got the latest insight on deals across tech, home appliances, laptops, TVs, fashion and beauty, to save you endlessly scrolling.
Tech giant Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales events, and usually only offers gift cards with qualifying purchases on Black Friday, rather than discounted products. But that doesn’t mean you can’t snap up a great deal on its products, as third party retailers including Amazon and Currys PC World usually offer impressive deals on everything from AirPods to Macbooks.
Phone companies also offer competitive prices on Apple products during Black Friday too. Three has already launched its sale and we’ve found a deal on the brand new iPhone 12 Mini that you won’t want to miss.
Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
iPhone 12 Mini with AirPods: From £29.50 a month with £29 upfront cost, Three – Buy now
Enjoy a half price contract for six months with this deal on the brand new 64GB iPhone 12 Mini – and there’s plenty of extras thrown in too.
The 24-month contract costs just £29.50 a month with an upfront cost of £29, and you’ll be getting unlimited data, calls and texts, with a pair of AirPods and a year’s subscription AppleTV+ too. The monthly cost for the phone contract itself would usually be £59, so it’s an impressive saving.
According to Apple, the 12 Mini is the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone. The Independent's technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the device, and said: “If you don’t want a big phone, because your hands won’t stretch to one or it’ll ruin the line of your suit, or some other reason, the iPhone 12 Mini is pretty compelling. It’s also the first iPhone as small as this to feature an OLED screen, with a much higher resolution than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11, for instance."
He explains that the display is the highest-resolution iPhone screen ever, beating the other iPhone 12 handsets, describing it as "pin-sharp, bright and with great colour fidelity.”
The phone comes in a range of colours, including red, blue, green and black. This is one of the best early Black Friday Apple offers we’ve seen yet, so snap it up now.
If you’re looking to go for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Three also has a similar contract offer for that model, with a half price contract for six months and AirPods thrown in, costing just £38.50 a month with a £99 upfront cost.
For more offers, visit our round-up of the best Black Friday Apple deals so far
Read More
Best Argos Black Friday deals: Early offers live now
Best early Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals available now
Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers in the sale
Best early Black Friday tech deals available now
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: Early offers to shop now
Best Black Friday TV deals from Samsung, Sony and LG
Best Black Friday gaming deals 2020: From PS4 to Nintendo
Aldi Black Friday sale: Deals on Nintendo Switch and AirPods