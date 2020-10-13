iPhone 12 event - live: Apple to release four new handsets amid rumours of new HomePod and Apple TV

Apple is preparing for its biggest event of the year, the launch of the iPhone and potentially many more products.

The unveiling of this iPhone will be unlike any other: it will be held online, for the third time this year, as a result of global lockdowns. And it will be held a month later than usual, for the same reason.

The launch will see the unveiling of not one new iPhone – but four. Rumours suggest that the company is preparing for the release of a much smaller and much larger version of its new phones, running from the “iPhone 12 Mini” to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new phones are said to come with a complete redesign, bringing in the square edges of the iPad Pro line, and a range of new colours. Inside there will be new camera systems including a depth-sensing LiDAR tool, and improved processors.

Apple is also said to be working on new charging technology and pucks for the iPhone, a new HomePod, a new Apple TV and potentially other products too.