iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

Apple fans have always been able to count on a new slate of iPhones arriving in late September or early October each year. This year, it’s going to be the latter — considering Apple’s September 15 hardware event has come and gone without any word on the iPhone 12.

Still, the iPhone 12 will be released eventually, and it may not be long until it does. Dozens of rumors and leaks about the upcoming devices have been released, and we now have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the phone. Here’s everything we think we know about the iPhone 12 so far.

iPhone 12 launch date, price and availability

Apple’s September 15 hardware event came and went without word of the new iPhone. Turns out, the event was instead focused on new Apple Watch and iPad models. That said, we’re still expecting the new iPhone to launch sometime within the next month or so. We’ll have to wait and see when the next event takes place, but once it’s announced, it’s a relatively safe bet to assume that it’ll be the launch event for the iPhone 12. Apple often has another event in mid-October, and it’s very likely we’ll get that this year.

The actual availability of the device is a bit of a question mark, given the ongoing pandemic. Recent rumors from Digitimes suggested that Apple would not begin building the iPhone until the third quarter of 2020, which would mean at least some models wouldn’t be available until later in the year. Recently, Apple is rumored to have pulled its supply chain together in time to begin mass-producing iPhones for a close-to-normal launch, but that’s still slipping by a few weeks.

In its quarterly earnings call, Apple confirmed that though the iPhone 12 was on schedule, it would ship a few weeks later than normal.

Pricing for the iPhone 12 has leaked, and there may be a small price cut for some iPhone 12 models. According to a leak from Jon Prosser, the base model iPhone 12 will cost $650, which is $50 cheaper than the entry-level iPhone 11. That’s good news for those who want a high-powered iPhone at a relatively affordable price.

The leak says the iPhone 12 Max will start at $750. Like last year’s flagships, the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $1,000, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,100. That doesn’t seem too steep considering Samsung’s competition aligns very similarly.

iPhone 12 design

View photos

Apple generally refreshes the design of the iPhone every three years, and this cycle will bring some changes. After the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 had similar designs, the iPhone 12 series will represent a shift for the iPhone. It may even bring back some design elements from the much-loved iPhone 4 series.

Perhaps one of the most interesting leaks comes from DigiTimes, which says that in addition to the new overall design, there will be new colors. Notably, the iPhone 12 will be available in a dark blue color. This reinforces rumors from XDA Developers writer Max Weinbach, who claimed in January that a navy blue color would replace the midnight green currently on offer by Apple. It’s unclear if only the Pro models will be available in Navy Blue, or if all iPhone 12 models will get the new color.

Another recent leak seems to show an iPhone 12 back panel, particularly highlighting the placement of the new LiDAR sensor. The image shows that the sensor lines up with the right-hand camera lens and the camera flash, and right next to the camera hole. This particular leak was shared by Twitter user @laobaiTD.