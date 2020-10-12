iPhone 12: Apple removes ‘Beats By Dre’ page from its website amid rumours it will launch new headphones

Apple has removed the “Beats by Dre” page from its website ahead of the upcoming launch of the iPhone 12.

The now-defunct link was active until 9 October – the most recent date the page was captured by the Wayback Machine.

However, despite the removal of the page, Apple is still selling Beats products in its online store.

It comes as Apple is launching new audio hardware, according to rumours.

The smartphone giant had recently removed third-party audio products – from speakers made by Sonos to headphones from Bose – from its store.

Apple had previously stopped selling Fitbits through its online store ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch in 2014.

Apple is supposedly going to announce an over-ear headphone version of its AirPods as well as a cheaper, smaller version of the HomePod.

It has been rumoured to be called something similar to ‘AirPods Studio’.

Competing rumours, however, have suggested that Apple could wait until another event in November to reveal at least some of those products.

Apple is also expected to stop selling headphones alongside the upcoming iPhone.

The new handset is set to come with a more rectangular body similar to the iPad Pro and Air, as well as a new A14 Bionic chip, a LiDAR sensor so that it can more accurately estimate depth, and 5G connectivity.

Apple has also made a few updates to its existing headphones. This includes adding spatial audio to the AirPods Pro and a feature to upgrade standard headphones.

Wired headphone wearers can now tweak the sound output on their headphones to increase the midrange so voices are easier to hear or emphasise high frequencies.

