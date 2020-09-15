iPhone 12: Apple makes no mention of upcoming handset at major event, despite expected release date

Apple made no mention of the iPhone 12 at its major September event.

The company would normally have been expected to be unveiling the new phone this week, but already admitted that its release had been delayed by a “few weeks”, seemingly at least in part because of global lockdowns. That had led many to speculate that the phone would not be ready for a full release after the traditional September event.

Apple made no mention of the phone at all, however, not even indicating when it might be unveiled or making any reference to an upcoming product.