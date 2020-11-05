iPhone 11 Black Friday deal: Save £288 in O2’s early sale

The iPhone 11 impressed our technology critic with its brilliant battery life and powerful processor (The Independent/Apple)

The biggest shopping event of the year is nearly upon is, with just three weeks to go until Black Friday 2020.

With thousands of deals to snap up across tech, home appliances, kids’ toys, beauty and fashion, this year’s sale is set to be the best yet, as retailers will be looking to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.

Traditionally falling on 27 November and running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday, the Black Friday event has increasingly expanded in recent years, with retailers launching early deals up to two weeks before the big day in 2019.

Just like everything else in this year, things have changed for Black Friday. Brands have gone one step further, smashing the precedent by launching deals earlier than ever before.

Amazon began its early Black Friday sale a whole month early, while other retailers including O2, Superdrug and Boots have followed suit. Read our guide to the best early Amazon deals for more offers.

Although one retailer is notorious for resisting joining in on Black Friday sales, and that’s Apple. But third-party retailers do offer discounts on iPhones, AirPods, iPads and more during Black Friday. O2 has kicked off its sale early with a huge saving on the iPhone 11, with plenty of added extras as part of a bundle.

Apple iPhone 11: Save up to £288, O2

O2 has launched its “best-ever Black Friday deals” a whole three weeks before the big day. Running from 5 November until 2 December, the retailer has savings on phones, tablets and smartwatches, including on Apple devices. It will also be including a range of refurbished devices in its Black Friday offers for the first time ever.

There’s a £288 saving on O2’s iPhone 11 64GB unlimited data package. With a £60 upfront cost, you’ll get a six month’s subscription to Deliveroo Plus and 20 per cent off AirPods pro with this deal, for just £39.98 a month.

Landing a spot in our review of the best phones of 2020, our technology critic, David Phelan, said: "The iPhone 11 is almost as good as the Pro models. It has spectacular battery life and two of the Pro’s three cameras (it lacks the telephoto). It’s also every bit as powerful as it has the same processor at its heart, so it can do all the standout things from the Pro, such as the fast, effective face recognition.

"The screen technology is LCD, which isn’t quite as glitzy as OLED, and the lower screen resolution is not as pin-sharp as others here. The design is similar, although the rear glass is shiny instead of matte.

“It comes in six colours: white, black, green, yellow, red and a lovely purple. This is an amazingly capable phone and has proved deservedly popular for Apple.”

For more Apple deals, read our guide to all the early offers, with predictions on everything from AirPods to Macbooks

