IPG Acquires Premier Salesforce Solution Provider RafterOne

Additional Capabilities Will Create Industry-Leading Commerce Practice

New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has acquired RafterOne, a leading global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform. RafterOne will continue to focus on building around Salesforce to support clients across the IPG network that want to leverage the CRM platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RafterOne works with brands to architect and implement scaled Salesforce solutions that connect brands with customers through end-to-end commerce experiences. With a global team of 500+, RafterOne strengthens every touchpoint of the customer journey through multi-cloud Salesforce solutions for B2B and B2C commerce. The company is a Salesforce Summit Partner, which is the highest tier awarded to Salesforce implementation partners.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky commented, “Our clients are looking for partners that help them adapt strategies and find new ways to interact with customers across physical and digital environments. Salesforce has become a priority platform for marketers to thrive in the digital economy and RafterOne delivers highly personalized content that engages and converts in a measurable, precise and repeatable way. RafterOne has created a team that values collaboration and accountability. In our work with them to date, we’ve found that our cultures are very complementary, and we are excited to have them bring their specialized Salesforce capabilities for commerce, service, data, marketing, and customer experience to our clients and agencies across the group.”

The addition of RafterOne elevates IPG’s Salesforce capabilities and immediately expands the company’s market opportunity. RafterOne will join IPG’s roster of best-in-class agency brands and align with MRM, IPG’s digital-first customer experience and commerce agency. The combined offering will power Salesforce platform solutions across the holding company network and allow RafterOne to collaborate with the world’s top marketers to drive growth and scale through connected commerce.

“The combination of RafterOne and IPG’s capabilities offers a powerful and compelling solution, one that will make it easier than ever before for brands to create connected experiences for both B2B and B2C audiences across all channels, devices and geographies,” said Erik Dodier, Co-founder & CEO, RafterOne. “We have already had success working collaboratively with MRM, a customer experience and commerce agency inside IPG, and we feel there is much more opportunity to continue to work together to support all our clients.”

Kate MacNevin, Global Chairwoman & CEO, MRM, added, “RafterOne brings an incredibly talented and specialized team into the IPG network, allowing us to deliver creative that works smarter for our clients and delivers against our promise to build meaningful relationships through innovation. This team has reimagined how we connect with audiences and ultimately deliver for clients. In combination with the work we do across our network, this positions us to drive industry-leading innovation.”

Growth in e-commerce accelerated during the pandemic, and indicators suggest that e-commerce will continue to grow, increasing from $3.3 trillion today to $5.4 trillion in 2026 according to Euromonitor. Enterprise marketing suites like Salesforce form the foundation of the marketing technology stack, and play a key role in helping marketers uncover meaningful customer moments and align marketing programs with commerce and other parts of the business.

RafterOne has served as a bridge between brands, their consumers, and Salesforce, strengthening every touchpoint of the customer journey. The company has worked on behalf of some of the world’s leading B2B and B2C brands including Skechers, KIND Snacks, The Company Store and Trane. The company’s founders sit on several Salesforce advisory boards with the ability to inform product development and partner strategy.

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.

About RafterOne
RafterOne is a team of solution builders focused on constructing end-to-end, multi-cloud commerce experiences for the Salesforce Platform. As a global leader in cross-cloud solutions, our goal is to help you optimize every touchpoint in the customer journey, while providing the structure, tools, and support you deserve. We are built around you, collaborating as one to keep your customer journey under one roof. We help you realize the possibilities with integrated experiences across Marketing, Commerce and Revenue Cloud, CRM, Service Cloud and Data Services. Visit: www.rafter.one for more info.

About MRM
MRM is a world class digital experience agency that delivers transformative creative solutions at the intersection of business, culture & technology. MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way, to allow for greater collaboration and velocity—all to the service of helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG) and spans 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


