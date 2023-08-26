The IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a good week for IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 3.1% to AU$4.38. IPD Group reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of AU$227m and statutory earnings per share of AU$0.18, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, IPD Group's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$285.4m in 2024. This would be a major 26% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 21% to AU$0.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$268.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.22 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$5.21, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on IPD Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$5.50 and the most bearish at AU$5.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of IPD Group'shistorical trends, as the 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 30% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.0% per year. So although IPD Group is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards IPD Group following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple IPD Group analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for IPD Group that you should be aware of.

