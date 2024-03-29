Iowa's Molly Davis 'doubtful' for Sweet 16 game, still recovering from knee injury

ALBANY, N.Y. — Iowa guard Molly Davis is “doubtful” for Saturday’s Sweet 16 game against Colorado, and coach Lisa Bluder doesn’t know when the senior will return.

Davis was at Iowa’s practice Friday, wearing workout gear and a compression brace. But she only stretched and did not run or participate in drills during the portion that was open to the media.

“Molly is doubtful for tomorrow,” Bluder said afterward. “I really thought she'd be back by now. I really did. I have no idea how long it's going to take for her to completely heal, but we're not going to put her out there when it's unsafe for her to be out there.”

Davis hurt her right knee in Iowa’s regular-season finale against Ohio State. The injury looked bad initially – she had to be carried off the floor and was in a wheelchair for the Senior Day celebrations – but Bluder said the following day there was still a possibility of Davis playing during the postseason. She’s been doing intensive physical therapy since then, as Iowa won the Big Ten tournament and its first- and second-round games of the NCAA tournament.

Davis played in all 30 regular-season games this year, starting all but three. The fifth-year senior averaged 6.1 points and is second to Clark with 93 assists.

