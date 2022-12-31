Iowa's LB Jack Campbell plays in Music City Bowl following grandfather's death

Jack Campbell, Iowa football's star linebacker, found out his grandfather died following the Hawkeyes' Music City Bowl win over Kentucky.

According to the school, Campbell's parents held off on telling him until after the game so he could have "one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates."

Campbell's grandfather, Williams Smith Jr., died at age 76. He was the victim of a car accident on Friday night. He was taken to the Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to a release. Smith is the father of Jack's stepmother, Jen Campbell.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell tackles Kentucky running back JuTahn McClain.e Tennessean
MUSIC CITY BOWL: Iowa's defensive leads to defeat of Kentucky

"Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as their grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith Jr.," Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "We know Mr. Smith had a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye support. All of us − players, coaches and staff members − will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time."

Campbell played a key role in Iowa's 21-0 shutout win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The senior linebacker tallied 10 total tackles (eight solo), two tackles for a loss and a sack.

Earlier this month, Campbell was named the Butkus Award winner, becoming the first Hawkeye to claim the award. Campbell finished the season as the 13th unanimous All-American selection in program history.

