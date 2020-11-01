Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette arrested for OWI after allegedly driving 74 in a 30 MPH zone

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested early Sunday morning, hours after the Hawkeyes dropped to 0-2 after a home loss to Northwestern.

According to Iowa City police, Smith-Marsette was charged with OWI after he was allegedly driving 74 MPH in a 30 MPH zone. His blood-alcohol content was also allegedly 0.130 and police said he failed multiple sobriety tests.

Smith-Marsette was arrested just before 1:30 a.m.

The wide receiver is one of Iowa’s most dynamic playmakers. He had seven catches for 84 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 21-20 loss to the Wildcats. Iowa led 17-0 after the first quarter but didn’t score in the second half at all. Iowa lost to Purdue to open the season.

Smith-Marsette didn’t have a catch in that Purdue game, though he had two rushes for 18 yards. The senior had 44 catches for 722 yards in 2019 and has improved his receiving statistics in each of his seasons with the school. Smith-Marsette was the star of Iowa’s bowl win over USC in the Holiday Bowl at the end of the season as he scored touchdowns three different ways in the Hawkeyes’ 49-24 blowout of the Trojans.

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored TDs three different ways in the Holiday Bowl in 2019. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez) More

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: