Iowa will wear bright gold uniforms vs. Penn State

Iowa will have gold uniforms and a gold facemask on the helmets on Oct. 12 vs. Penn State. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa wants to challenge Michigan State for the brightest alternate uniforms in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes revealed an all-gold uniform that the team will wear Oct. 12 against Penn State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Nittany Lions wear all-white on the road so that game will be quite the monochrome contrast.

The players looked enthused though. The black “wings” on the front of the shoulders are a nod to some ugly uniforms that Iowa wore in the 1990s.

What do we have here?? pic.twitter.com/gTwa1BuTEX — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 27, 2019

Iowa’s standard uniforms are some of the best in college football because they’re simple and straightforward. These bright yellow ones are not, though the helmets do look good with the gold facemasks.

Michigan State revealed its garish alternates in April. The Spartans will wear their neon-green highlighted uniforms against Penn State too. Sorry PSU fans, you’re apparently the Big Ten’s alternate uniform opponent.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues



