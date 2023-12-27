Iowa vs. Tennessee: Predictions and odds for the 2024 Citrus Bowl

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) looks on during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play against the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. These two teams have previously met three times, with the Volunteers leading the series 2-1 against the Hawkeyes.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, after an impressive 10-3 season and winning the Big Ten Championship, are heading to the Camping World Stadium for their third time in program history and second time in three seasons.

Two Hawkeyes players, Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor, have been voted as Unanimous All-American, making it the fourth straight season that an Iowa Hawkeyes has earned this honor. To receive this recognition, a player must be chosen by five organizations, including the American Football Coaches Association. During the 2023 season, Taylor punted the ball 86 times with an average of 47.9 yards per punt, while DeJean, a defensive back, made 41 tackles, 26 solo, and 15 assists with two interceptions.

The Tennessee Volunteers concluded their season with an impressive 8-4 record, securing the third position in the SEC and qualifying for their sixth appearance at the Citrus Bowl, tied for the most invitations to Camping World Stadium in bowl history. Quarterback Joe Milton III completed 229 of 354 pass attempts for 2,813 yards for 20 touchdowns and five interceptions the 2023 season and will lead the Volunteers against the Hawkeyes.

2024 Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers Predictions

BetMGM: Tennessee will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Tennessee will win this bowl game with 75.6% confidence."

ESPN: Vols have a 70% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Tennessee Volunteers have a 70.0% chance of beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Volunteers will win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Tennessee vs. Iowa sees the Volunteers (-360 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. For the over/under, we recommend betting on the over at 36.5 points."

College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

2024 Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers odds, betting lines

The Tennessee Volunteers are favorites to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Tennessee (-8)

Moneyline: Tennessee (-350); Iowa (+260)

Over/under: 35.5

