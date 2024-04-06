Iowa vs. South Carolina: How to watch the women's NCAA championship game

Caitlin Clark #22 and the Iowa Hawkeyes face South Carolina in the March Madness women's final game this Sunday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers via Getty Images)

Three weeks ago, 68 teams entered the women’s NCAA tournament. Now, two remain: No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina. Iowa defeated UConn 71-69 in the Final Four round, with Caitlin Clark playing one of the more modest games of her March Madness run. South Carolina knocked out NC State 78-59. The championship game between the two top-seeded teams tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s final college basketball game? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina this Sunday, including the NCAA championship game start time, March Madness winner odds and more.

How to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game:

Date: Sunday, Apr. 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV

When is the women's NCAA Championship Game?

The women’s NCAA tournament concludes with the final game on Sunday, Apr. 7, 2024, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

March Madness Final schedule:

Sunday, Apr. 7

(1) Iowa vs. (1) South Carolina: 3 p.m. (ABC)

Iowa vs. South Carolina odds:

Headed into Sunday's final, the odds favor the South Carolina Gamecocks over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

March Madness channel:

The Final women's March Madness game will air on ABC.

The men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

For live local channels like CBS or ABC, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME , which includes access to live CBS coverage.

For access to games on TBS, TNT and truTV, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier.

If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like DirecTV, Sling's Orange & Blue plan and YouTube TV.

How to watch the women's March Madness games:

March Madness schedule 2024:

March 19-20: First Four games in Dayton, Ohio

March 21-22: First round games at various locations

March 23-24: Second round games at various locations

March 28-29: Sweet 16 games at various locations

March 30-31: Elite Eight games at various locations

April 5-6: Final Four games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

April 7-8: NCAA Championship Game at Start Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

