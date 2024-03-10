Iowa vs. Nebraska live updates: Caitlin Clark, Hawkeyes seek third straight Big Ten title

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will try to capture a third consecutive Big Ten tournament title Sunday when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the conference championship game.

Sunday's game will mark the third meeting of the season between these two teams – and this one is the rubber match. Clark scored 38 points in their first matchup, a 92-73 victory for the Hawkeyes. She put up 31 points in the second meeting with Nebraska – but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Cornhuskers rallied for an 82-79 victory.

If Iowa beats Nebraska, which is seeking its first Big Ten tournament title since 2014, Clark will likely be named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player for the third consecutive year. That would match her with Ohio State's Jantel Lavender, who claimed the award three consecutive seasons from 2009-2011.

Follow along with USA TODAY Sports for highlights and analysis of the Iowa-Nebraska game:

What time does Iowa-Nebraska game start?

The Big Ten tournament championship game between Iowa and Nebraska is set to tip off inside Minneapolis' Target Center around noon ET.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. Nebraska TV channel

The Iowa-Nebraska game will air on CBS.

Iowa vs. Nebraska live stream

The Iowa-Nebraska game can be live streamed via Paramount+ or streamed on Fubo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. Indiana: Big Ten championship live updates