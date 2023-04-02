Iowa vs. LSU: Tigers take 1st-quarter lead, fouls dominate NCAA national championship; live updates from Final Four in Dallas

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes near the midcourt logo during the semifinals of the NCAA women's tournament Final Four at American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 31, 2023. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

After an epic Final Four on Friday night, the NCAA women's tournament national championship game is set with two battle-tested teams: No. 2-seeded Iowa (31-6) vs. No. 3 LSU (33-2). They will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC for the title. Neither team has ever won a national championship, and both programs haven't been to the Final Four in some time. The historic matchup comes on the heels of the most-watched Final Four semifinal ever, and the national championship is expected to have historic viewership numbers, as well. The biggest stars on the court are Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese. Follow Yahoo Sports for all the updates throughout the game.

How to watch NCAA national championship

Who: No. 2 seed Iowa (31-6) vs. No. 3 seed LSU (33-2)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV channel: ABC

Broadcast crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (commentary), Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe (reporters)

What to know about Iowa vs. LSU

Follow Iowa vs. LSU in NCAA national championship