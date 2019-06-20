Iowa fired its volleyball coach for paying a player's rent

Iowa fired its volleyball coach after for violating a major NCAA rule. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The University of Iowa announced the firing of women’s volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on Wednesday, saying the fifth-year coach had committed a “major violation of NCAA rules.”

On Thursday, Shymansky attempted to explain what happened.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a statement released through his attorneys, it was revealed that Shymansky was terminated because he “provided financial assistance” to one of his athletes. More specifically, Shymansky helped “cover” the rent for one of his players during the summer of 2017.

Shymansky was first put on paid administrative leave on May 20 and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta did not offer many details other than saying Shymansky had committed a “significant” NCAA violation and was being investigated after allegations were brought forward by a former UI student-athlete.

In an effort to “end any wild speculation” about what led to his termination, Shymansky also put out a statement of his own on Thursday.

"For the past month, I have cooperated with the University's request to remain silent regarding the underlying basis for my suspension. Now that I have been terminated, it is time to shed light on the details and end any wild speculation,” the statement said.

"I did not discriminate against, abuse or harass anyone — and there has never been an allegation of sexual misconduct against me. In an act of compassion, I advanced funds to cover a young woman's unanticipated summer expenses in 2017. She came to Iowa City expecting to be on full scholarship, but when that status changed, she had nowhere else to turn. I have prided myself on running an NCAA-compliant program. However, I understand that I didn't 'do it right' by NCAA standards in this one instance and I am prepared to accept whatever sanction is deemed appropriate by the NCAA.”

Story continues

Iowa: Shymansky ‘intentionally’ violated NCAA rules

In its investigation, Iowa concluded that Shymansky “intentionally” provided an impermissible benefit to a “prospective student-athlete who went on to compete for the IU volleyball program and is now a former student-athlete.” Iowa subsequently self-reported the violation and is cooperating with the NCAA.

The NCAA will release its findings at the conclusion of its investigation into the matter.

“We take NCAA violations very seriously, and have acted in a fair and decisive manner,” Barta said. “We will continue to work with the NCAA in regard to our self-report to reach a conclusion in this matter as swiftly as possible.”

Shymansky had a 78-83 record in five seasons as head coach. With his dismissal, associate head coach Vicki Brown was named the program’s interim head coach for the 2019-20 season.

More from Yahoo Sports: