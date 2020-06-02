Iowa Teen Saves Man While Scuba Diving as He Starts to Sink to the Bottom of Lake

An Iowa teenager saved a man's life on his first solo scuba dive.

Calvin Grosvenor was embarking on his first dive without an instructor since getting certified last November over the weekend, accompanied by an adult partner whom he ended up saving just minutes into their dive.

"It was one of the hardest things I had ever done," Grosvenor told KTIV of the rescue, which happened in Okoboji, Iowa, a city on the eastern shore of West Okoboji Lake.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The teenager explained that the "first thing" he wanted to do when he noticed his partner seize underwater and start to sink toward the depths of the lake was to "make sure he was okay."

The man, an experienced diver, had initially wanted to dive by himself, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Florida High School Holds Graduation Ceremony on Jet Skis: 'Unique Times Call for Unique Measures'

"Once I realized he wasn't [okay]. I had two things I wanted to do," Grosvenor said. "I wanted to make sure, one that he was breathing, and two, I wanted to get him back to shore."

"I had nothing else in my mind but to get him back to shore and make sure he was breathing," he reiterated to KTIV.

Grosvenor said that he was expecting a pretty routine dive.

RELATED: 4-Year-Old Tennessee Boy Saves His 2-Year-Old Sister from Drowning: He's a 'Hero'

"I wasn't really expecting anything big," he said. "But he was certified, he was one certification away from being a master diver. So, he was extremely experienced and I was expecting to learn something from him."

Arnold's Park Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue dive captain Mark Petersen told KTIV that it was both Grosvenor and his partners' training that resulted in the positive outcome.

"You have to be trained, dive with a buddy," Petersen said. "Have good equipment. Know your equipment. I think that's what happened with both these gentlemen. Is, they were both trained and the outcome we had is just because of good training."