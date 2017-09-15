Iowa State travels to face Akron in Big 12-MAC showdown

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Nothing says more about Iowa State's current place in the national landscape than the fact that it's playing a Mid-American Conference team on the road this weekend.

It's a matchup the Cyclones will have to survive if they want to entertain any realistic hopes for a bowl bid.

Iowa State (1-1) will face Akron (1-1) on Saturday in its first road game of the season. The trip comes on the heels of a brutal 44-41 overtime loss to Iowa, a game the Cyclones led by 10 points with about 12 minutes left and 7 points with less than two minutes left.

''I think you'll find out a lot about our team next week, how we respond to and handle this loss,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said after losing to the Hawkeyes.

The Zips have played in a pair of blowouts, getting drubbed by No. 5 Penn State 52-0 on the road before returning home to pound Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-3.

Akron was picked to finish just fourth in the MAC's East Division, and as a 10+ point favorite Iowa State is in a strong position to move to 2-1 ahead of a huge Big 12 home opener against Texas on Sept. 28.

But if the Cyclones can't win playing away from home, a promising season might be ruined before the end of September yet again.

Here are some of the storylines as Iowa State heads east:

SCOUTING THE ZIPS

Akron returned 15 starters this fall, led by running back Warren Ball (173 yards, three TDs) and quarterback Thomas Woodson (27 of 44 passing for 233 yards). But evaluating the Zips will be a tough task for Iowa State's coaching staff considering that they've faced one of the nation's toughest challenges, playing at Penn State, and one of its easiest in hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Campbell has some familiarity with Akron and its coach, Terry Bowden, after spending four years as the coach at rival Toledo.

HIGH-POWERED ATTACK

Iowa State is seeking to score more than 40 points in its third straight game, something it hasn't done in over four decades. The Cyclones have also gained over 400 yards in five straight games dating back to last season, tying a school record, and quarterback Jacob Park ranks 12th nationally with 26 completions a game.

OHIO-CLONES

In addition to Campbell, Iowa State has seven players from the Buckeye State. Perhaps the best one is sophomore David Montgomery, who has emerged as one of the nation's most talented running backs. Montgomery is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has three TDs through two games.

TAYLOR'S DAY

Former Akron end Jason Taylor, who went on to star for the Miami Dolphins in a storied NFL career, will be honored during Saturday's game. Taylor was one of seven people inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame's latest class.

HE SAID IT

''Details. To me, that's the difference. That's what wins and loses games,'' Campbell said after losing to Iowa. ''If you're going to win that game, then you have to be able to make those plays. We're certainly closer than we were a year ago.''

