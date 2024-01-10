Iowa State stuns No. 2 Houston 57-53 to hand Cougars first loss of the season

Iowa State handed Houston its first loss of the season on Tuesday night in Ames. (AP/Charlie Neibergall) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Maybe it was the massive winter storm working its way through the midwest, or a resurgence of “Hilton Magic,” but No. 2 Houston was not prepared for its first trip to Ames since joining the Big 12 conference.

Iowa State flew past the Cougars early and held on to pull off the 57-53 upset win at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday night, which marked Houston’s first loss of the season. The Cougars were the last remaining undefeated team in Division-1 men’s basketball. Iowa State now has seven wins over top-10 opponents over the last two seasons, too, which is the most in the country.

The win was sealed thanks to a wild shot from freshman Milan Momcilovic. After not scoring at all in the second half, Momcilovic caught a pass in the corner and drilled a ridiculous fadeaway contested bucket with just 31 seconds left to put the Cyclones back in the lead.

He then hit a pair of free throws after Houston missed a 3-point attempt on the other end, which sealed the four-point win.

Momcilovic finished with 11 points and three rebounds, and shot 4-of-8 from the field in the win for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey led Iowa State with 14 points. They were the only two to score in double figures for the Cyclones, who shot just 3-of-15 from behind the arc as a group.

Iowa State got the jump early. They opened the night on a 14-0 run, and held Houston in single digits through the first 12:30 of the game. The Cougars were plagued by turnovers early on, too, which is very uncharacteristic of Kelvin Sampson’s group. They had eight of their 16 turnovers on the night in the first 10 minutes of the contest despite entering the night averaging just 9.1 turnovers per game this season. They had 12 in the first half.

Iowa State took a 10-point lead into halftime, and held the Cougars to just 21 points in the first period. It marked the first time they’ve trailed at the break so far this season, and by far the fewest amount of points they’ve scored in the first half of any game before Tuesday night. Star L.J. Cryer was held scoreless in the first half, too.

Houston finally came alive in the second half. The Cougars tied the game up after outscoring Iowa State 20-10 to start the second period, and finally tied it back up after Jamal Shead came up with his second consecutive block and dropped it in on the other end.

Shead then finally gave the Cougars their first lead of the night with a jumper from the free throw line with just more than three minutes left. Yet that was as far ahead ahead as they got. The Cyclones quickly retook the lead, and then, after Shed tied it back up briefly, Momcilovic hit his shot to push them to the four-point win.

Emanuel Sharp led Houston with 20 points and five rebounds on the night, and he shot 5-of-10 from the 3-point line. Shead finished with 14 points. Cryer, who entered the game averaging more than 17 points per contest, finished with just five points and shot 2-of-9 from the field.

The Cougars’ schedule, after a relatively easy start, was always going to get significantly harder once conference play kicked up. The Big 12 had six teams ranked in the top-25 this week, which is the most in the country. Houston will take on TCU — which went down to the wire with No. 3 Kansas last week — next on Saturday.

The Cyclones are now 12-3 on the season. The win came on the heels of an eight-point loss to No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday, too, and marked their first win over a ranked opponent so far this season. They’ll host Oklahoma State next on Saturday before traveling to No. 18 BYU next week.