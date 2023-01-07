Iowa State stops TCU’s winning streak 69-67

Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, and No. 25 Iowa State beat No. 17 TCU 69-67 on Saturday.

Kalscheur’s game-winner from way past the arc came just after TCU had just claimed the lead for the first time since early in the first half.

Mike Miles led TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 18 points, including two of three free throws with 23 seconds to give the Horned Frogs a one-point lead with 23 seconds remaining.

Iowa State (12-2, 3-0) had three players with 10 points: Tamin Lipsey, Jaren Holmes and Robert Jones.

TCU cut the lead to two with 6:39 remaining but Iowa State scored the next seven points to build a nine-point lead with under four minutes remaining. Caleb Grill’s three-point play and a jumper by Kalscheur came on second-chance points and put the Cyclones up 65-56 with 3:49 remaining.

Miles, whose two free throws were the last points before Iowa State’s run, had two more free throws with 2:30 remaining to cut the lead to seven. Jakobe Coles’ 3-pointer pulled the Horned Frogs to within five with two minutes left and Damion Baugh’s layup after a steal by Micah Peavy on an inbounds pass cut the deficit to three.

The Cyclones’ Robert Jones missed two free throws to help open the door for a TCU comeback. Baugh pulled the Frogs to within 66-65 with two free throws with 1:22 remaining.

Iowa State led 36-30 at the half behind a balanced an efficient scoring attack that included four players with six points.

TCU was attempting to beat an AP Top 25 team for the third time in its history after topping No. 19 Baylor on Wednesday.

BIG PICTURE

No. 25 Iowa State should move up in the AP Top 25 poll after its 3-0 start in the Big 12, including wins against No. 17 TCU and Baylor, who was ranked No. 12 when the Cyclones beat them to open conference play.

STAT OF THE DAY

Iowa State is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

STREAK SNAPPED

TCU’s 11-game winning streak — the third-longest current streak in the nation — was snapped. It was the longest for the Horned Frogs since they opened the 2017-18 season with 12 wins.

Story continues

UP NEXT:

Iowa State: Hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday.

TCU: Plays at No. 6 Texas on Wednesday.