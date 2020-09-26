Iowa State QB Brock Purdy's absurd decision leads to easy TCU TD (Video)

Iowa State’s Brock Purdy made one of the worst plays you’ll ever see a quarterback make.

With his team leading TCU 16-7 early in the third quarter, Purdy felt heavy pressure in his face. Instead of taking the sack for about a 12-yard loss, Purdy chucked the ball indiscriminately as he was being brought to the turf.

That went about as you would expect. The ball landed right in the waiting arms of La'Kendrick Van Zandt, who then jogged 24 yards for what will probably be the easiest touchdown of his career.

Oh noooo 😬 pic.twitter.com/t2eRZKq5G6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2020

Because Purdy chucked it backwards, the play went in the books as a 24-yard fumble return for Van Zandt, not an interception. Still, it was a play that is inexcusable for a third-year starter like Purdy to make. Van Zandt’s touchdown cut Iowa State’s lead from 16-7 to 16-14 with 13:50 left in the third quarter.

Purdy had a rough outing in Iowa State’s season-opening loss to Louisiana two weeks ago. Other than that mishap, he had been pretty solid early on Saturday, completing 14 of his first 17 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

More from Yahoo Sports: