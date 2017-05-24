Iowa State lands Nebraska transfer Jacobson

Nebraska's Michael Jacobson plays against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Former Nebraska forward Michael Jacobson is transferring to Iowa State.

Jacobson, who grew up just down the road from Ames in Waukee, Iowa, is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward. He made 56 starts in two seasons with the Cornhuskers, averaging 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.

Jacobson also pulled down 153 offensive rebounds for Nebraska, an area Iowa State struggled with last season.

Jacobson will sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules. He'll have two seasons left to play for the Cyclones.

